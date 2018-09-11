Seminar on ‘Digital India’ held in Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu Sep 10:
District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIET), Doda on Monday organized District Level Seminar on the concept of Digital India.
According to an official, around 20 students from different higher secondary schools of the District spoke at the seminar.
Earlier, Principal DIET Om Parkash inaugurated the program.
Class 10th student from Higher Secondary School (Girls) Doda Qurat-ul-ain, Class 9th student from HSS Gundana Akshay Kumar and Class10th student from HSS Gundoh Ankit Singh bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.
The Principal DIET Doda along with HODs of DIET Doda gave away prizes to the toppers.
The vote of thanks was presented by I/C CMDE Wing Sudesh Kumar Raina (HOD DIET Doda) under whom the overall program was conducted. He congratulated the DIET team and field teachers for their cooperation in making the program a success, the official added.