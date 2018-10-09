Seminar on Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri held at Bandipora

Scholars resolve for establishing Anwar Shah Academy to facilitate work on Uloom-i-Anwari
Scholars resolve for establishing Anwar Shah Academy to facilitate work on Uloom-i-Anwari
Mir TariqBandipora, Oct 07:
Speakers during a one-day seminar on Sunday said that Allama Anwar Kashmiri was purely scholastic non-sectarian religious scholar inclined to modern sciences who tried to set a trend during early 19th century Muslim world.
Justice (retired) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, Sunday inaugurated a one-day international seminar on contribution of noted scholar of the state-Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri.
Justice Bashir Kirmani in his Presidential address said that Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri was a devoted scholar who tried to set a trend of mutual understanding among different schools of thought. “Whether he succeeded in his mission or not is a matter of proper research,” Kirmani said.
He said the noted scholar of south Asia, Alama Anwar Shah Kashmiri, discussed issues on the basis of research and logic thus setting a new trend among the traditional religious scholars while keeping hold of the tradition. “We lost track with the legacy of Allama Anwar Kashmiri and there is a need to establish an Allama Anwar Shah Academy to undertake research on the contribution of this great scholar,’’ he added.
Former Direction Education Muhammad Rafi, Moulana Sayed Haseeb rector Dar-ul-uloom Onagam were also present on the occasion. Muhammad Yousuf Mashoor welcomed the guests while Mir Tariq, Patron KCLPF Mir Tariq Rasool presented vote of thanks. Anjum Nissar conducted the proceeding of inaugural session while Dr Maroof Shah conducted the concluding sessions.
Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng in his keynote address presented a detailed account of academic status of Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri and his writing.
Keng requested scholars and academicians to come forward for further exploration of Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri.
During his welcome address, Muhammad Yousuf Mashoor said a lot of fiction has been added around the persona of Alama Anwar Shah Kashmiri and proposed initiation of research on the relation of Anwar Shah Kashmiri and Allama Iqbal wherein many links have been left out by their biographers.
“Biographers have left out some vital aspects of his life which demands a proper research” Mashoor said, adding “His relation with Alama Iqbal has not been explored and documented properly with authentic references, even a lot of fiction has been added to around his persona”
Noted Scholar and columnist Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah said that Allama Anwar Shah Kashmir was a non-sectarian scholar of devoted thought who carried on with critical analysis of towering scholars like Ibn-i-Taymmia and Ibn-Qaim. “Allama studied and critically analysed books of Islamic Scholars across the varied sects” Maroof said.
Maroof said that modern scholars and traditional scholars are dependent on another in studying Allama Anwar Kashmir.
Former Director Muhammad Rafi in his address projected the need of translating Allama’s writings in Urdu and English so that present day scholars can benefit from his thought.
Dr Suhail Ahmed physicist who teaches at central University said that Allama was inclined to modern sciences. Suhail explained the complex relation between scientific and Islamic epistemic in light of remarks by Allama Anwar Shah.
The Seminar first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir was was organised by Kashmir Comparative Philosophical Foundation (KCLPF) in collaboration with Bandipora College of Information Technology and District Administration at Conference Hall DC Office Bandipora.
A galaxy of scholars, academicians and intellectuals spoke during the international seminar titled “Rediscovering Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri in postmodern era” resolved to work for establishing Alaama Anwar Shah Academy that will facilitate work on Uloom-i-Awari.
During the conference, over thirteen research papers were presented during the two sessions of the seminar. The inaugural session was presided over by noted legal expert retired Justice Bashir Ahmed Kirmani while a religious scholar and patron Anjuman-e- Himayatul Islam Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng presented the key note address.
Among the scholars and academicians who presented their papers include Dr Imtiyaz Afreen, Dr Taveer Hayat,Ghulam Rasool Jan,Dr Showkat Hussain, Dr Tanveer Rather, Dr Suhail, Showkat Husain Keng, Dr Nisar Ahmed Parra, Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah. Research Papers submitted by Sayed Ahmed Khazir Shah and Mufi Shakib Qasmi from Deoband were read by Moulana Tanveer Ahmed. International Speakers Ahmed Javed, Dr Suhail Umer and Dr Tahir Tanoli failed to attend due to visa issues.