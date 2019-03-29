About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 |

Sell-by date

On Wednesday, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the administration seized stocks of medicines and surgical items at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) hospital. There was a complaint registered about expired medicines and other materials being used at the hospital. Though a committee has been set up to investigate the matter, the use of expired articles across Kashmir needs to be stopped immediately, especially in the health sector. Poor quality of medicines and medical tools in hospitals has marred the image of the health sector with majority of the people expressing their disappointment over casual approach of the health authorities. It is surprising that the administration has to take action against the hospitals and erring officials who have a role in the mess rather than the health authorities. It raises a question on the functioning of hospitals and their administrations that apparently are unaware of these serious fumbles. Use of expired articles is not restricted to hospital supplies, as unscrupulous traders and vendors have been booked for similar acts in recent past. The state government and health authorities have been repeatedly saying that they will curb the ill practice and ensure quality medicine and tools in the government run state hospitals. Along with the government hospitals, dozens of institutions in private sector provide essential health services in the state. However, the government hospitals continue to be the first choice of the majority of people due to highly qualified doctors who serve in these institutions. Besides, health related services provided in the private sector are considerably expensive. However, when episodes like these happen or come to light, the trust of the people on these noble institutions gets severed. The administration must overlook the time-bound investigation and nab the culprits who put lives of the people in danger. It is a fact that the government miserably failed to take action against officials in similar cases in the past. There were foolproof evidences on poor medicine quality as samples failed the tests. The debate that got shriller eventually died down without any official being indicted or punished for dereliction. Political intervention has been cited as one of the main reasons that the culprits get away every time they get caught in the net. The investigation therefore needs to be taken to its logical conclusion. Also, the hospital administration should be made accountable, which can only happen if action is taken against the higher ups than lower rung employees who just follow orders.

 

 

    

 

