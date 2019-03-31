Self-styled vendor chairman sells 76 shops for rehabilitation

March 31, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

‘I have no knowledge about the issue, we will look into the matter,’ VC SDA

Income Tax Department Friday claimed that 76 shops built by Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) for resettlement of vegetable and fruit vendors were sold out by a self-styled chairman.

According to the communiqué issued on Friday evening ‘The shops for resettlement of vegetable and fruit vendors were sold off to influential and cash-rich distributors at a huge premium. One of the persons searched by the Department is a self-proclaimed chairman of the Vegetable Vendors Union, Batamaloo,” it reads.

The Income Tax Department carried out search actions at 5 premises located in Srinagar. According to the presser two groups, which connived with local officials in the facilitation of absorption of undisclosed income of undesirable elements in shops, buildings, and land in Srinagar were searched.

“The magnitude and proportion of black money used in these transactions is startling. It has been found that four shops on the first floor of the market have been apparently sold by the self-styled chairman for Rs 1.09 crore to an individual, who paid Rs 9 lakh in cheque and the balance Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash,” reads communiqué.

“He has constructed a three-story budget hotel-cum-shopping complex at the New Fruit Complex, Parimpora, from black money earned by him in transactions of these shops and other real estate,” it claims.

A senior official at SDA told The Rising Kashmir that the case is already in vigilance and crime branch.

During the tenure of former SDA VC Kifayat Rizvi in 2009-10, he had given allotment of 2-3 Kanals of land which he had already paid to SDA.

“The site was later shifted near Tatoo ground where he was provided 1.75 Kanals which is less as per the per alloted land,” the official said adding that he has paid extra money as the second allotment has less area.

The official said he built shops on individual capacity but still SDA allotted the shops and is currently receiving the monthly rent from shopkeepers.

The official claimed that one-two shopkeepers were not allotted shops in the said complex and those filed complaints in crime and vigilance department.

“The case is already pending in High Court and we are waiting for the final verdict. They are paying taxes to the government and that would have been registered in the balance sheet,” he said.

Vice Chairman, SDA Sajad Hussain told The Rising Kashmir that Income tax department should carry out investigation and SDA will cooperate with them.

“I have no knowledge about the issue, we will look into the matter,” Hussain said.