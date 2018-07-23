Self-Indulgence: Increasing psyche among youths

Dr.Nazir Ahmad Mir
nzir.elt@gmail.com
Self-indulgence refers to the act of allowing yourself to have or do the things that you adore very much. With attention to the current scenario, the social media has become one of the capital platforms of self-indulgence for youths.
Self-indulgence is an imaginary comfort that shackles youths with browsing activities and in return, they build aspirations/joyous/expectation to love and to be loved or to be known widely by the people who obviously are not going to bear others real life responsibilities.
The elements identical to this phenomenon are fame, wow factor, reassurance, ego, so on and so forth.
The need to be admired, the desire to belong or fit into an accumulation has been a high tendency of the majority of youths.
In pursuance of pleasure, what not we see youths in postmodern era doing. Displaying pictures frequently, paying attention to increase followers and friends, accepting aflame with every like and comment makes them hooked on the feeling of being praised and adored., analogously the reactions on altered posts of friends/mutual friends/strangers by using an array of jargons, slangs, phrases, and abundant more.
According to Rodin nothing is a waste of time if you use the experience wisely. However, passing most of the time on social media and getting habituated to it without caring for other real-life duties is the actuality of our majority of youths.
They fall into this trap aimlessly in order to eliminate their boredom. Their activities keep on diminishing them while they feed their distractions. This way they hobnob with frivolities during the important stage of life.
By doing all this, it returns merely a sense of excitement/sense of satisfaction. Embracing more such activities and forgetting to spend precious time with progressive activities is the annihilation of academic future; after all such amusement on social media is just niggling and dragging towards regression.
For a short time, this fantasy turns into reality and gives a feeling of pride, self- admiration, but at the end more they use it, more they get deviated from the right track.
However, a very least number of users try to think about the extent to which it diverges from the actual goal of life (that is what our youths really want to become & what their parents are longing for us).
Although, the social networking platform imparts some information about current affairs, latest news, etc. It teaches a few writing skills while youth observe social media users (proficient in the language) writing attributes in the form of comments, posts, quotes, sayings, etc., but overall the majority of users have forgotten really the limits they cross that result fritter away of precious time.
In other words, self-indulgence activities on social media have replaced true world by imaginary world as it keeps on catching more attention of youths compared to their other daily life activities.
Undeterred by its popularity for fake and inauthentic news source/misused platform, youths still hang on around this centre for the hell of it.
In accession to this, the social networking sites are reasons that today we lack emotional connection, we perceive a lack of face to face conversations, and we face accidental disappointments online due to unfavourable information and chats. It has eroded our understanding and thoughtfulness and somehow present generations of social media users are away from family within the family, etc.
To be very perfect in words, it has become a self-sabotaging platform for our youth as it keeps them away from curriculum concerned (education) and prevents them from focussing on academic goals particularly in the crucial time (teenage).
Who will not agree that the majority of youths spend 10 to 12 hours on daily basis on social media? This is the time they must enjoy nature and extracurricular activities instead, as this age is the best time to get physical, mental, psychological, social, personal, development and all these developments are associated with curricular and extracurricular activities.
Quite the reverse the youths knock around on bottles errands and mostly live in a shilly-shally state.
Education stakeholders must develop the lessons in every class focussing on the value of time and time management skills with regard to the achievement goals of life, as it is well said time is more valuable than money because we can get more money but not time.
Charles Darwin alerts youths with this epigraph mentioning the one who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life. Jonesing for social media time after time is not going to be favourable at all for youths as such activities are against the clock.
It has been observed that when it comes to their academic performance in the final exams those (youths) who waste their time without any point don’t know whether to wind a watch or bark at the moon.
By and large, it is a freakish chain that affects academic life in many ways. The Screenager get accustomed to informal and unacceptable writing habits. One side it affects their language while they use texting shortcuts and incohesive sentence writing habits.
Other side those who hesitate to try their conversations in the languages not used as an instructional medium at school gives them clearly nothing just information if learnt and useful for the academic purpose. Even it also needs to be produced in the language used as an instructional medium.
Since there are various users of social media who have been observed using their first language or mixed Urdu and Hindi language vocabulary as far Indian scenario is concerned, it is obvious that using any platform without skill development is just like carrying coal to Newcastle.
The preoccupying attribute of social media pulls youth from a serene pasture into bustling traffic. Its impact on youths is to this extent that it has made them lifeloggers. In other words, it has made them prisoners without being imprisoned.
If we examine the aforementioned activities of our youths in the mirror of psychology, we will get shocked. Taking photos on daily basis, editing them with colouring, changing backgrounds, styles, shades, captions, etc. every possible effort youths do just to impress groups/friends and particularly self.
Taking selfies at the gathering, home and alone, all this according to psychology comes under the signs of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).
The symptoms of NPD are grandiosity, a need for admiration, reacting to contrary viewpoints with anger or rage, always talk about themselves, they believe that they are superior, they need require constant praise, envious of others, boundless ambition, don’t take criticism well, etc.
All these symptoms resemble with the behaviour of the majority of social media users by one or the other way. The activities of youths on social media are also matching with the symptoms of histrionic personality disorder.
As an illustration, the feeling of self-centeredness when not the centre of attention, the alluring behaviour or appearance, overly concerned with physical appearance to draw attention to self, easily influenced by others. A desire to be desired by others is unusually high including in the cases of histrionic personalities.
As a final point, the efforts are made to adumbration to our youths/parents/guardians/teachers in order to address this problem very strongly before they recognise the ship has sailed.