Self-defence training held for female employees at Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, NOVEMBER 09:
The District administration Bandipora has taken up a task to train its female employees in self-defence to protect themselves and rescue others during exigencies.
In this regard, the administration has hired the services of expert martial art champions to train its female employees.
ADC Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir on Friday inaugurated one such workshop to impart training to its female employees in self-defence.
Speaking during the inaugural session, Mir said the training programme is part of women empowerment initiative through self-defence and aims to teach various self-defence techniques to the women so that they are confident of protecting themselves in the time of need and also rescue others if the situation demands.
He said though the crimes against women including eve teasing are low in the district, the female folk needs to be prepared and well trained to deal with any situation to protect themselves and others.
Besides, defence techniques, the training would also include personality development training and psychological tips to enhance confidence among women and awareness on existing laws dealing with crimes against women, he added.
The administration had collaborated with Ali Sports Academy to train the employees. International Wushu medalists AabidaAkthar, Rehana Qadir and martial Art coach, Faisal Ali Dar imparted training to the participants and showcased some of the techniques of self-defence to the participants.