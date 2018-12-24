Selective demolitions

Vice chairman Jammu Development Authority (JDA) , a Station House Officer and over a dozen other people were injured in a protest against JDA’s recent demolition drive that has been dubbed ‘selective’ and against one particular community, Gujjars. The protestors, members of the Gujjar community, have further accused the JDA and the government of intimidating the community before the demolition drive. The aggrieved members claimed that the government earlier had granted them electric and water connections besides extending other civic services. Also, allegations have been leveled against officials for not taking any action in other areas that are yet to be regularized but where non-Muslim community has settled illegally. The controversy surrounding discrimination shown by ministers and bureaucracy in Jammu is not new as former minister and BJP leader Lal Singh was accused by the same community, Gujjars, of fanning communal hatred in the region and even siding with the accused in the horrendous Kathua rape and murder case of a girl child. Whereas prominent Gujjar leaders have maintained that communal and divisive politics have polluted the state, Jammu region specifically, but the involvement of government officials in a discrimination case has perhaps for the first time in recent years been highlighted. Several Kashmir-based leaders have strongly condemned the action of the JDA and the selective targeting of Gujjars in Jammu. The concern shared by political leadership here is whether communal frenzy and discrimination has descended from politics to state’s administration with government officials displaying apathy towards one particular community while sympathizing with the other. It is time that political leadership in Kashmir take a strong stand as it would be impossible to weed out communal elements once the seeds of discord start growing their roots in the state. Kashmir region has undoubtedly suffered as the ‘secular leaders’ have failed to win the people of Jammu region despite throwing freebies and pampering the people of the region out of their turn. There has been no saner voice to emerge from Jammu region in the last four years or more. Whether its traders, business community and now the government officials, the onslaught to the secular credentials carried out by them in recent years has been unprecedented. The political leadership of Jammu has utterly failed to rein in the communal elements and protect the state from divisive agendas. Now the onus is on the political leadership of Kashmir to find a way to force those who practice hatred to silence and submission. The best way forward may be to introduce a strict state law against religious discrimination and communalization of politics and governance. Where persuasion fails, law bears the fruit. It will be in the fitness of things to introduce it in manifestos.