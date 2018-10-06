Selective anti-encroachment drives by JDA unacceptable: JMF

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 05:
Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) on Friday demanded action against the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) who allegedly “are working to destroy peaceful brotherhood in Jammu with their selective anti-encroachment drives”.
“JDA dismantled houses of poor Gujjars and not regularized their colonies. They have become a problem in Jammu,” alleged president, JMF, Imran Qazir, in a statement.
Qazi said that JDA ignored encroachment in other areas. “Whenever their drive is launched, they target Muslim areas. Community will not tolerate their acts,” he said.
“With their selective drives, he alleged that it seems they are working on some divisive forces who don’t want peace in society.
JMF has warned against such selective drives and appealed Governor Satya Paul Malik to look into it.