Noted satirist and civil society member, Zareef Ahmad Zareef said that the illegal, yet widespread, practice of dowry - financial transaction paid to the groom's family at the time of marriage, is a prime reason parents may consider daughters a financial burden, preferring sons to daughters.
“This is a cause of concern for all of us,” said Zareef. “We must rise to the issue and play our best part before it’s too late,” h added.
Many doctors seconded Zareef, saying that widespread, practice of dowry, late marriages, degrading social values and immoral practices of the society were main causes of the rising abandoned baby crisis across Kashmir region.
“Going away from religious code of conduct and accepting certain illegal practices in lives result in the practice of sex-selective abortions,” they said.
Noted pediatrician and President Doctors Association Kashmir, Dr Suhail Naik expressed shock over the recent developments of rising abandoned babies across Kashmir region.
“We as a society have haven’t evolved,” Dr Naik said.
“Primarily we lack moral education and we are definitely going wayward. Our civil society is concerned about power projects or different government statements, but unfortunately we are losing our young generation to lot of mess happening around them,” he added.
Dr Naik said that Kashmiris who pretend to know each and everything, remain ignorant of some of the ground realities.
“We have seen in these cases, the abandoned female baby is from legal couple, while as the abandoned male or female is from illegal couple,” he claimed.
Dr Naik said that, in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir region, alcohol, drug menace was picking up very fast - it must be a deepest concern for the civil society and the political leadership, cutting across party affiliations.
“What you see is a tip of an iceberg. These are the cases whose abortions aren’t done successfully or due to some reasons they just have to continue the pregnancy. Otherwise the situations could be worse than this,” he revealed.
‘Shame Trending’
Many netizens in Kashmir took to social media platforms including facebook, twitter and others, expressing their anger and dismay over the rising cases of abandoned babies.
“Dumping of legal and illegal babies in the back side of LD hospital and some other places has become a great challenge for the society. We need to have Non-Governmental Organizations that can accord and take care of such babies till they are legally adopted,” broadcaster, Hussain Zaffar wrote in a Facebook post.
‘Court as Cradle’
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has sought an affidavit from the Social Welfare Department, indicating the plan of action for care of unclaimed and abandoned children.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey also sought status report by from the concerned with regard to registration of children homes for the entire state.
It also appreciated the work of Selection cum Oversee Committee and observed that since it is not only for selection but also for the purpose of oversee. “We directed the Government to strengthen the committee so that the functioning of JJBs and CWCs are properly supervised.”
It may be recalled here that the Parliament of India introduced the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PSPNDT) in 1994, criminalising prenatal sex-determination tests, with an aim to prevent their misuse to selectively abort female foetuses
0 Comment(s)