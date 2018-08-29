Selection trials on Sep 5

Rising Kashmir News:Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletic Association is going to conduct selection trials of Kashmir based athletes at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh on 5 September, 2018 for the upcoming 30th North Junior Athletics Championship 2018 scheduled to be held at Rohtak Haryana on 6th and 7th October 2018.
The trials will be conducted in Under-20 (Men/Women), U-18, U-16, and U-14 age groups of both boys and girls.
The athletes are informed to report on venue with valid date of birth certificate issued by municipality (U-16 and U-14) and Board (U-20 and U-18) respectively.
Athletes desirous to take part in the trials are directed to contact, Athletic Coach, Shiekh Tulaal: 9419010397, 7006624003.
SS Gill: 9419108337, 7006012647.