Selection trials for Thang-ta Fed Cup on July 22

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Thang-Ta Association is going to conduct final selection trails for 7th Thang-Ta Federation cup 2018 at Thang-Ta Academy Gojwara, Nowhatta, Srinagar on 22 July 2018.
All interested players, instructors, incharges and coaches are advised to reach venue at 11 am sharp.
The championship is scheduled to be held at Chandigarh on 9 August to 12 August 2018. The championship is being organised by Chandigarh Thang-Ta Association in collaboration with Thang-Ta Federation of India. All players must bring two recent passport size photographs and DOB certificate for sub-Junior and junior categories.