Selection trials for Sqay National Championship today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K Sqay Association is conducting selection trails at Srinagar Indoor Stadium for 19th cadet and sub Junior Sqay National Championship scheduled to be held at Chandigarh from 21 September to September 23, 2018.
All the interested players of state have been asked to report Indoor stadium Srinagar on September 8 2018 along with two recent passport photographs and date of birth certificate. The selected players have go through screening on September 11 to be conducted by J&K State Sports Council.