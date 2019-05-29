Selection trials for national soft tennis championship

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association is organizing selection trials for Junior Boys and Girls on May 31, 2019 at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh, Srinagar for selection of state teams for participation in 14th Junior National Soft Tennis Championship.

The championship is scheduled to be held at Tatya Tope Stadium, TT Nagar Bhopal from June 7, 2019 to June 11, 2019. The Players born on or after 2001 are eligible and shall be permitted to participate in selection trails.

Interested Soft Tennis players are therefore advised to go online registration on J&K Amateur Soft Tennis Association on their official website www.jksofttennis.com or call at 7006259843 in case of any inconvenience