Selection trials for National rugby championship on Friday

July 11, 2019

J&K Rugby Association is going to conduct selection trials of ruggers for senior National Rugby Sevens Championship 2019 to be held at Rugby field, Polo ground Srinagar on Friday 12th July 2019.

Senior National Rugby championship is scheduled to be held at Patna Bihar from July 19 to 21st 2019

The association will conduct trials on July 12th at 11 am onwards at Polo ground Srinagar.

Those of the boys and girls who won first three positions in the last 12th state championships are seeded for the final rounds of the trials and new aspirants can also be given chance to prove their mettle.

The participants from outside districts shall have to arrange the transportation, board and lodge, etc themselves for the selection process

The entry forms would be available at the venue. The participants shall bring 4 no of PP size photographs and date of birth certificate and Adhar card with them.