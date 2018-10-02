About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Selection trials for athletes on Oct 4

Published at October 02, 2018


Rising Kashmir News:

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletic Association is going to conduct selection trials of Kashmir based athletes at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh on 4 October 2014 for the upcoming 34th National Junior Athletics Championship scheduled to be held from 2 November to 6 November 2018 at Ranchi Jharkhand.
The preliminary trials will be conducted from 2 pm onwards, under age groups, 14, 16, 18, and 20 respectively. The athletes are advised to bring with them the age proof certificates.
For any details and clarification, the athletes can contact athletic coaches, Sheikh Tulal on 9419010397 and Tahir Mir on 9419019100.

