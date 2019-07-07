Selection list of 111 doctors for NHM issued in record time

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With a view to increase access to health care services across the State, National Health Mission, J&K has issued selection list of 111 MBBS doctors in a record time.

The walk-in interview for the posts was conducted on 4th and 6th July 2019 at Jammu and Srinagar.

To ensure transparency the competent authority issued the selection lists on the same day of walk-in interviews. The selected doctors have been posted in various health institutions of the State especially to strengthen the Maternal and Child Health Services in Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) and various peripheral health care institutions.

Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director, NHM, J&K in a statement said that the State is committed and is taking adequate measures including hiring of manpower in a transparent manner to eliminate preventable deaths of newborns and children by 2030 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that the State has already achieved under 5 mortality rate of 26 (SRS 2016) and aims to achieve single digit Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) by 2022 for which a roadmap has already been drafted by the Health and Medical Education Department under the guidance of Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department.

The focus of State Health Society, NHM shall continue to remain on deployment of skilled health work force in rural and remote areas which includes financial incentives for ensuring availability of doctors in difficult areas, he added.