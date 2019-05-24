Selection for junior national rugby today

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Rugby Association is conducting selection trials of ruggers for Junior National Rugby Sevens Championship 2019 to be held on Friday at Rugby field, Polo ground Srinagar

Junior National Rugby championship is scheduled to be held at Chandigarh from June 11 to 13 th 2019

Those of the boys and girls who won first three positions in the last 12th state championships are seeded for the final rounds of the trials and new aspirants can also be given chance to prove their mettle.

The participants from outside districts shall have to arrange the transportation, board and lodge, etc themselves for the selection process

The entry forms would be available at the venue. The participants shall bring 4 no of PP size photographs and date of birth certifucate and Adhar card with them.

