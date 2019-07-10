Seize opportunity, initiate talks with separatists: Mehbooba to GoI

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday asked the Government of India (GoI) to seize the opportunity and initiate dialogue with separatist leadership after the later expressed willingness to engage with Delhi.

“In the past, GoI and top leadership at Delhi have engaged with the separatist leadership on multiple occasions. The GoI through various channels pursued such an engagement even in when the separatists didn’t respond positively to such offers. All this underlines the role & relevance of separatists in any process of meaningful dialogue on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehbooba told reporters in Pulwama, where she had gone to condole demise of senior party worker Master Abdul Gani Bath.

She said now that separatists have publicly shown their willingness, the GoI must seize this opportunity and initiate a dialogue in the inertest of the state as well as the country.

Commenting on curbs on civilian movement on Srinagar-Jammu Highway in wake of Amarnath yatra, Mehbooba said while the pilgrim has been a symbol of interfaith amity in Kashmir for decades, these curbs have the potential of creating misgivings.

The PDP chief also visited Zainpora Shopian, where she met the family of young party worker Irfan Hamid Lone who was recently killed by militants.

Later, she met several public deputations who raised issues related to development and governance in their respective areas.

Former legislators of Pulwama, Wachi and other senior party leaders accompanied the former Chief Minister on this occasion.