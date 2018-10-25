Sehrai, Zaffar pay tributes to slain militants

Srinagar, October 24:
Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Mohd Ashraf Sehrai paid tributes to Dr Sabzaar and Asif Ahmed who killed today at Nowgam.
In a statement issued, said it is the collective responsibility of leadership and people of Kashmir to show steadfastness and safeguard the mission of these youth and take this struggle to the final realization.
He said, these youths not laying their lives for material gains in fact sacrificing their bright carriers for nation.
Meanwhile, Chairman Salvation Movement Zaffar Akber Bhat also paid glowing tributes to slain miltants.
Spokesman strongly denounced the continue house detention of party leader Bhat and other hurryiat leaders.