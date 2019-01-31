Sehrai welcomes British parliament’s decision to debate HR violations in Kashmir

Srinagar:
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohd Ashraf Sehrai Wednesday welcomed the decision of United Kingdom's House of Commons to debate over the inquiry report of All Parties Parliamentary Group (APPG) on human rights violations in Kashmir on February 4.
In a statement issued, Sehrai surged the British parliamentarians including European Union and UN to take a note of a grim human rights situation in the Valley and send a team for an on-the-spot appraisal To kashmir.
He said there is an urgent need to address past and ongoing human rights violations and abuses and deliver justice for all people in Kashmir.
He said the UN and international community has a moral and legal obligation and commitment towards the people of Kashmir to resolve the issues as per aspirations of People of Kashmir.
Sehrai said JK is not a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan. “We appeal international community to intervene and challenge the behaviour of Indian state towards the Kashmiri's and urge it initiate processes for granting Right to Self Determination to the people of JK.”
He said Kashmir issue has multiplied human tragedies and it was because of this lingering issue that millions of people were facing immense hardship and a state of uncertainty and instability was looming over the whole south Asian region.