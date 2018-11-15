Sehrai expresses grief, participates in funeral

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi, the son in-law of Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani, who passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.
In a statement, Sehrai said that late Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi was a noble soul and a very kind person and prayed for his eternal peace.
While addressing the mourners, Sehrai hailing the services and commitment of bereaved family and condoled and prayed for departed soul and strength to bear the irreparable loss.
Describing him as a pious and honest person who always stood by his principles and never compromised on them, Sehrai termed the demise of Late Ghulam Hassan Makhdoomi as a personal loss.
Sehrai along with a senior delegation including Ameer Hamza, Shah Wali Mohammad, Ab Subhaan Wani, Mohd Ashraf Laya, Mir Hafizullah, Rafiq Owasi, Imtiyaaz Hider participated in funeral prayers on the occasion met with bereaved family and expressed his solidarity. While praying for his heavenly abode, and prayed for the patience of his bereaved family. (KNS)