Sehrai expresses grief over Kishtwar road accident

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai expressed shock and pain over the devastating Kishtwar road accident in which 31 people lost their lives so far and scores injured in a horrific road accident.



He said it is painful to see that road accidents are happening on alarming rate and it seems to be a routine now as the administration and concern department also is in deep slumber and not taking road and passenger safety measures swiftly.



Sehrai expressed sympathies and solidarity with the families whose loved ones were killed in a tragic road accident and shared his thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families.He prays for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.