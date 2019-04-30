About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sehrai condemns nocturnal raids on TeH workers

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai condemned mid night raid on Senior TeH worker Master Ali Mohammad Dar Hajin by army and SOG. In a statement, Sehrai said, “The authorities and forces personal deliberately intimidate and frequently harass Kashmiris and pro-freedom workers and activists across Kashmir.” He said Master Ali Mohammad Dar is a responsible TeH worker and known for his political activism. Authorities despite his 75years of age often booked him many times under draconian law of PSA and his son is currently serving a jail term. Sehrai lashed on authorities over continue “harassment” of separatist leadership, workers and activists for their political belief.
Meanwhile, Sehrai expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of Ghulam Mohi u Din Mir of Kakapora, a senior worker of Teh. He extended his condolence and sympathy with the bereaved family.

Latest News

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Apr 29 | Agencies
DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

Apr 29 | Riyaz Bhat
IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Apr 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Apr 29 | Agencies
3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces

Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces' action in Kulgam

Apr 29 | Agencies
Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam's DH pora

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam

Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam's Qoimoh, Bugam

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sehrai condemns nocturnal raids on TeH workers

              

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai condemned mid night raid on Senior TeH worker Master Ali Mohammad Dar Hajin by army and SOG. In a statement, Sehrai said, “The authorities and forces personal deliberately intimidate and frequently harass Kashmiris and pro-freedom workers and activists across Kashmir.” He said Master Ali Mohammad Dar is a responsible TeH worker and known for his political activism. Authorities despite his 75years of age often booked him many times under draconian law of PSA and his son is currently serving a jail term. Sehrai lashed on authorities over continue “harassment” of separatist leadership, workers and activists for their political belief.
Meanwhile, Sehrai expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of Ghulam Mohi u Din Mir of Kakapora, a senior worker of Teh. He extended his condolence and sympathy with the bereaved family.

News From Rising Kashmir

;