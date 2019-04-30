Sehrai condemns nocturnal raids on TeH workers

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai condemned mid night raid on Senior TeH worker Master Ali Mohammad Dar Hajin by army and SOG. In a statement, Sehrai said, “The authorities and forces personal deliberately intimidate and frequently harass Kashmiris and pro-freedom workers and activists across Kashmir.” He said Master Ali Mohammad Dar is a responsible TeH worker and known for his political activism. Authorities despite his 75years of age often booked him many times under draconian law of PSA and his son is currently serving a jail term. Sehrai lashed on authorities over continue “harassment” of separatist leadership, workers and activists for their political belief.

Meanwhile, Sehrai expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of Ghulam Mohi u Din Mir of Kakapora, a senior worker of Teh. He extended his condolence and sympathy with the bereaved family.



