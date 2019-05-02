Sehrai condemns nocturnal raids, detention of separatists

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Ashraf Sehrai has condemned and expressed concern over the nocturnal raids and detention of over three dozen youth by government forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts ahead of Parliamentary elections.

In a statement on Wednesday Sehrai said that the government forces are responsible for pushing Kashmir youth to the wall. He said the forces have created havoc in the state and have created a sense of insecurity among innocent youth particularly in South Kashmir.

Sehrai further added that New Delhi continues to ignore the basic reality and ground the situation in Kashmir.

He said banning organisations, jailing leaders and activists, restricting peaceful political dissent is not a democracy which Delhi is chest thumping about across the globe. “These measures are against ethics of democracy and will have drag down effects. The rights of the people of J&K are muzzled and violated day in and day out,” Sehrai said.

