Sehrai condemns nocturnal raids, arrests in Pulwama

Srinagar:
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has condemned nocturnal raids and the arrests of youth in Pulwama –alleging that such actions were “dictatorial and unethical.”
While strongly condemning night raids and arrest spree unleashed by administration, Sehrai alleged “police and forces with their approach has created havoc and created a sense of insecurity among innocent youth and added that police during nocturnal raids are arresting people on fabricated allegations.” “No power on earth or such coercive measures can dampen their passions or deter people from following their cherished mission. New Delhi is entirely responsible for pushing Kashmir youth, including those pursuing degrees, to the wall,” he alleged. “Delhi continues to ignore the basic reality and ground situation which can be gauged from the fact that highly educated students are quitting their studies and resorting to other means of resistance to fight the worst form of oppression,” he added.
Sehrai alleged during raids dozens of innocent youth were arrested from Pulwama. “In chilling cold people were dragged from their houses and frisked and paraded in open is brazen act of state aggression.”
He said “the human approach is fundamental and added authority should behave like humans as prevailing anarchy in the territory is the outcome of rigidity and haughty approach of Indian authorities. Such steps would never dislodge the people of Kashmir and resistance leaders from taking the struggle to its logical conclusion.”