Sehrai condemns Molvi Bashir’s arrest

Srinagar:
Chairman, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Thursday condemned arresting of religious scholar and preacher, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Malik of Trahigaam Kupwara.
In a statement issued here, TeH chairman said that it was condemnable to know that at Jamia Masjid, Kukroosa Ramhall and shifting him jail under the 124A Act and another religious preacher, Molvi Ajaz of Noori, of Pulwama for just offering funeral prayers of slain militants.
Terming it as a “political vendetta” and the sheer frustration on part of the ruling regime.”, saying that arresting and slapping draconian laws on religious scholars, Imaams, youths and on leaders and shifting them to jails was highly undemocratic act and deserves all forms of shame and condemnation.
“Kashmir is witnessing gross violation of human rights in the form of extrajudicial executions, torture, injuries, the killing of human beings, unabated use of draconian PSA, illegal detentions, vandalism of properties, ban on congregational religious activities and ban on every pro-freedom political activity,” he alleged.