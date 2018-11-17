Sehrai condemns ‘arrest spree’ ahead of elections

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16:
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai condemned slapping of fresh PSA on Mohd Amin Ahengar of Shopian and Ab Ahad Teli of Gund Kohru Langet and their transfer to Hira Nagar and Kort Balwaal jails.
In a statement issued on Friday Sehrai said human rights violations have increased in Kashmir. He also strongly condemned the forces raids on houses of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat district presidents Shakeel Ahmed Itoo and Mufti Abdul Ahad of Shopian and Baramulla. The statement alleged stealing of jewellary and cash from Abdul Ahad's wife.
Calling it “vandalism”, Sehrai said that authorities have repeatedly arrested leaders and activists ahead of Panchayat elections. He said that restrictions have been put on all political activities. Sehrai said, “Kashmiris are being killed, maimed, jailed, tortured, humiliated and denied their birth right of freedom and right to self-determination.”
He said, “People have been forced to file up nomination forms in Kupwara to participate in sham panchayat election and it clearly indicated that such sham elections are going to be held at barrel of gun.”