Sehrai, Bar hail British MPs report on ‘HR violations’ in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai on Thursday welcomed the report on human rights abuses in Kashmir prepared and presented by a group of British MPs to the UK Parliament.
Welcoming the report prepared by All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), Sehrai in a statement issued today said that the report is the second jolt to India after United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OCHR) report revealed large-scale human rights violations in Kashmir.
“The detailed report by APPKG reflects the grim situation of Kashmir and how Indian forces have brutalized Kashmiris on daily basis since last 70 years,” Sehrai said.
He said, “The unprecedented use of violence by the forces against the unarmed and innocent Kashmiris is a daily affair. So we appeal international community UN, UNSC, European Parliament, OCHR, and every human rights organization to do more than occasional verbal condemnation and go beyond such Human rights violation Report submissions in order to restore your own reduced credibility.”
He said that the UN and other International watchdogs have a moral obligation to the people of Kashmir as the promise of holding the plebiscite in Kashmir has not been fulfilled till now.
Meanwhile, J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar has appreciated the presentation of the report. In a statement issued on Thursday the spokesperson of the JK BAR said , “The report condemns India for alleged use of excessive force against Kashmiris and refusing to allow independent observers from Britain to enter J&K to monitor the true scale of the Human Rights tragedy over here and the recommendations made by the Group, for alleviating the sufferings of Kashmiris.”