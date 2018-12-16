Sehrai appeals UN chief to impress upon India to stop bloodbath in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Saturday appealed United nation secretary general Antonio Guterres to intervene and impress upon India to stop killing of Kashmiris and facilitate right to self determination to the people.
He said the protocol for the use of any crowd control weapons around the world is to aim at the legs to disperse demonstrators.
“But in Kashmir the forcers have been deliberately firing onto faces and head to kill. Some may only have minor wounds, some will suffer limited loss of vision, some will lose one eye, some both, and some will be impaired for life, but the pitiless assault on protesting adolescents forces us to ask one question: is the Indian state and world community particularly UN happy to kill and blind a generation,” Sehrai said in a statement.
Sehrai condemned the arrest of TeH activists Imtiyaz Haider, Ashraf Laya and others and confining and restricted leadership to their houses.