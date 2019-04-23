Seerat Majlis held at Khanqah-e-Sokhta

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In connection with the Shab-e-Baraat, a day-long Seerat Majlis was held Monday in Shahr-e-Khaas at Darul- Abass, Khanqah-e-Sokhta, Nawakadal.

The Majlis was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Mulsimeen (JKIM), in which hundreds of people, including prominent clerics, participated.

Chief Patron JKIM Moulana Abass Ansari presided over the function, which started with the recitation the Quran by Syed Murtaza Mosvi.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion include Moulana Abass Ansari, Aga Syed Aijaz Hussain Rizvi, Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Aga Syed Yousuf, Zakir Syed Hassan Mosvi Garand and others. Moulana Abass urged the Ummah to remain united.

On the occasion, several Naat Khawans recited Naat Sharief and a few poets recited poetry.

Power Shutdown on April 24

Srinagar, Apr 22: Office of the Power Controller Kashmir informed that 132 KV Cheshmashahi-Pampore Transmission line Ckt l. will be shut down on 24 April 2019 from 12.00 noon to 03.00 PM to replace circuit breaker under PSDF at 220 kV Grid Station, Pampore.

Therefore, power supply to the areas fed from the line shall remain affected on the said dates.