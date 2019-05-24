Seerat-cum-Naat competition held at HTPS

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Students from many districts participate

Bharat Scouts and Guides in Collaboration with

Hat Trick Public School Thursday organized district level Seerat cum Naat Competition at school premises in which students from different districts and schools participated.

Roma Wani Senior Vice President of Bharat Scouts and Guides was the chief guest while as Rifat Aftab Additional Director SLRM was the guest of honour.

The other distinguished guests include Director HTPS Ms Rifat Chowdhary, Principal of the School Asma Hamid, Joint State’s Commissioner BSG Mehboob Ahmad.

The conference started with the beautiful recitation of the verses from The Holy Quran.

In the Naat Competition Ghulam Mustafa of Bandipora, Mysar Rashid of Ganderbal and Sehrish Yaseen bagged first three positions respectively.

In Seerat Competition, Mehrul Hassan of Firdous Educational Institute, Tawheed Bashir of Bandipora and Zaid Iqbal of Ramban bagged first three positions respectively.

Later Director HTPS Ms Rifat Chowdhary, Principal of the School Asma Hamid and Academic Head Sumaya distributed the certificates among the participants and also prizes among the winners.

School Principal also hailed the students for their participation in the conference.