Seerat conference held at Hydepora

Srinagar:
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the torch bearer for not only Muslim Ummah, but the whole humanity as well, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani said during a Seerat conference at Hyderpora here on Sunday.
Prominent leaders including, Mohammad Yaseen Malik, Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie, Advocate Zahid Ali, Gh. Nabi Sumji, Altaf Hussain Nadvi, Syed Shams-u-Rehman and Molvi Bashir Irfani also spoke on the occasion.
In his presidential address, chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani said that “a land of anarchy and bloodshed, brutality and injustice was at the brink of extinct, but his arrival created such a morally sound society that in a short span of just 2 decades it ruled whole Arab and with a certain and loud message of this system spreading beyond the their borders.” “His devoted and dedicated companions under the auspicious guidance of world’s most visionary personality, worked hard to implement His teaching in practicality, giving birth to an Islamic state where from the rays of prosperity, moral highness and justice peeped through the darkness of whole world.”
Meanwhile in a Seerat Conference all participants unanimously expressed their grief on the killing of three people and several injured in a suspected blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar’s Rajasansi village on Sunday.