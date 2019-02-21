Seems we are moving toward another conflagration: Karan

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Feb 20:
Amid rising tension with Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama attack, veteran Congress leader and former J&K Sadr-e-Riyasat Karan Singh Wednesday cautioned that it seemed the country was moving towards "yet another conflagration" which could have "incalculable consequence".
Singh also rued that there has unfortunately been a "strong anti-Kashmiri backlash" around the country in the aftermath of the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that left over 40 personnel dead.
"Having lived through all the Indo-Pakistan wars from 1947 through 1965 (J&K), 1971 (Bangladesh), and 1999 (Kargil), it seems that we are moving towards yet another conflagration which could have incalculable consequence," the 87-year-old leader said in a statement.
"While the killing of 40 CRPF men is a matter of great regret and deep anger, I would urge that with enhanced technological capabilities on both side, we should also seriously consider other modalities of retaliation/retribution from the diplomatic, commercial and economic dimensions," he said.
His remarks on anti-Kashmiri backlash comes amid reports of Kashmiri people being targeted in many parts of the country in the aftermath of the deadly attack.