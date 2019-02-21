About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Seems we are moving toward another conflagration: Karan

Published at February 21, 2019 12:29 AM 0Comment(s)72views


Seems we are moving toward another conflagration: Karan

Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Feb 20:

Amid rising tension with Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama attack, veteran Congress leader and former J&K Sadr-e-Riyasat Karan Singh Wednesday cautioned that it seemed the country was moving towards "yet another conflagration" which could have "incalculable consequence".
Singh also rued that there has unfortunately been a "strong anti-Kashmiri backlash" around the country in the aftermath of the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that left over 40 personnel dead.
"Having lived through all the Indo-Pakistan wars from 1947 through 1965 (J&K), 1971 (Bangladesh), and 1999 (Kargil), it seems that we are moving towards yet another conflagration which could have incalculable consequence," the 87-year-old leader said in a statement.
"While the killing of 40 CRPF men is a matter of great regret and deep anger, I would urge that with enhanced technological capabilities on both side, we should also seriously consider other modalities of retaliation/retribution from the diplomatic, commercial and economic dimensions," he said.
His remarks on anti-Kashmiri backlash comes amid reports of Kashmiri people being targeted in many parts of the country in the aftermath of the deadly attack.

 

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top