Seek opinion on various matters under Rule 52: Law Deptt to Admin Secys

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 01:
The Law Department has asked all the administrative secretaries to seek its opinion on various matters under Rule 52 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business.
According to a circular issued by the Law Secretary, Achal Sethi, the administrative secretaries shall consult the Law department for the construction of Statutes, Acts, Regulations and Statutory Rules, Orders and notifications, any general legal principles arising out of any case, establishment or withdrawal of any prosecution at the occurrence of any administrative department and grounding of important contracts entered into by the government.
Moreover, every such reference shall be accompanied by a precise statement of facts of the case and the point or points on which the counsel of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs is preferred, the circular further said.