Seeing Pak media, journos troll PM on cloud gaffe is awfully embarrassing: Mehbooba

May 13, 2019

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today said that armed forces don’t deserve the embarrassment which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought by his “cloud” statement on Balakot strike.

Mehbooba said that she was severely criticized for questioning the Balakot strike.

“I was raked over the coals for questioning veracity of Balakot strikes. But seeing Pak media & journos troll PM on cloud gaffe is awfully embarrassing. BJPs ability to suspend logic in its quest to win another term is mind numbingly fatuous. Our armed forces don’t deserve this,” she said by tweeting.