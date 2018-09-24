SEECC extends full support to TJAC protest program

Warns Govt of consequences of delaying resolution of pending demands
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 23:
An important meeting of Jammu and Kashmir School Education Employees Coordination Committee (SEECC), an amalgam of various Associations of School Education department including Principal Forum, Lecturers Forum, School Education Officers forum, Teachers Forum, Education Ministerial Staff Forum, Class-IV Association and Contingent paid employees union was convened here on Sunday.
The meeting called in the backdrop of continuing hunger strike of Teachers Joint Action Committee (TJAC) headed by EJAC President, Qayoom Wani and was presided over by President J&K Lecturers Forum, Dr. Manzoor Ahmad.
The speakers who spoke on the occasion expressed their deep concern and anguish over the unwarranted approach adopted by the Government in fulfilling the genuine demands of Teacher and Master working under central sponsored scheme of SSA and RMSA.
The speakers strongly in one voice condemned the brutalities on the protesting Teachers by the police forces. Reiterating its full-fledged support to the ongoing hunger strike and other protest programs of TJAC, the SEECC leaders appealed the Governor J&K for his personal intervention into the matter so that the issue gets resolved once for all.
Various speakers including Mohammad Gulzar Mir (Principals Forum), Nisar Ahmad (ZEOs Forum), Syed Mehrajudin Geelani (Education Officers forum), Mohammad Rafiq Rather (Teachers Forum), Farooq Ahmad Malik (non teaching employees forum) Bashir Ahmad Mir General Secretary lecturers, Mir Fayaz press Secretary lecturers forum and others who spoke on the occasion cautioned the Government of a large scale protest involving whole department if the issue is not resolved immediately.
While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Manzoor President J&K Lecturers Forum warned the government of the consequences over its delayed tactics in resolving this issue which has engulfed the whole department.
“Depriving Teachers and Masters who by all means are the permanent contingent of state Government and targeting them with unprecedented force is unjustified and condemnable,” he said.
He cautioned the Government that if the issue is not addressed sooner, the protest will take a perilous shape and whole department will be put at halt involving whole family from class-IV employees to Joint Directors of the department.
He on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir School Education Employees Coordination Committee (SEECC) expressed his full support to all the programs given by TJAC president & Chairman EJAC Ab. Qayoom Wani.
Dr. Manzoor appealed for mass participation of employees of the department in the protest program on 23.09.2018 given by TJAC at Srinagar.
Later a delegation of around hundred members of SEECC led by Dr Manzoor visited Partap Park Srinagar to express solidarity with A Q Wani and other leaders.