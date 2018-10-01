Sedentary lifestyle, smoking major cause of CVDs in Kashmir: Medicos

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Sep 30:
Sedentary lifestyle and rampant smoking are the major cause of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in Kashmir, medicos have cautioned and advised the people go for early diagnosis to avoid risks.
According to health officials, there is an increase in the burden of DALYS due to Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) which figures at the top as a cause of death in J&K.
“Some of the leading causes of heart diseases, especially heart attack is sedentary lifestyle born due to inactive life. We take rich diet but we don’t go for exercise. We take fried food which creates problem. These things are not friendly for the heart,” said Dr Khalid Mohiudin, Head Department of Cardiology, Government Medical College, Srinagar.
Suggesting people to change lifestyle, which will, in the long run, prove fruitful he said people have to walk more and eat more green vegetables and dry fruits.
There is an epidemiological shift of the heart diseases. Heart attacks during 1960s and 70s were found in elderly persons but now young people suffer attacks.
“Once there is a blockage of an artery there are chances of sudden death. Most of the people die by the time the heart disease gets established. Everybody does not reach the hospital,” he said.
The symptoms of heart diseases include fainting, chest pain, heaviness, shortness of breath, palpitations, weakness, sweating etc. The prevalence of smoking is high in J&K with health experts suggesting people to avoid smoking and encourage exercise.
“Infection diseases have gone down due to improvement in the economy but new types of diseases were born which people are bearing.” He said over the years, motorized means of transport has become common which is a dangerous development in terms of a healthy lifestyle.
The doctor said exercise has gone down. People travel less and take high caloric diet adding “market analysists believe obesity is the second victory of consumerism.”
A report published in this newspaper earlier had revealed that 29% females and 20% males are obese in JK. “Sugar powder is more dangerous than gunpowder. By 2030 half of world’s population would be obese. Where there is obesity, diabetes is found there,” he said.
Senior Cardiologist, Dr Shahid Iqbal Tak, at SMHS hospital, who is dealing with heart disorders from past over ten years said whenever people come across any such case of heart attack they must be taken to hospital with an hour.
“There are improvements in the treatment of heart diseases. There is awareness at peripheral hospitals now. Most of the people are shifted within time,” he said.
Tak said many people in Kashmir face stress which leads to various changes in body physiology that can come in the form of high sympathetic drive.
“This high sympathetic activity can turn a stable coronary artery disease into acute myocardial infarction. There is one form of myocardial infarction called apical ballooning syndrome, usually occurs in middle-aged females due to stress,” he said.
“Stress can cause devastating changes in blood pressure and lead to Intracranial Hemorrhages,” According to him to provide best treatment dedicated chest pain units should be created, which would be run by simple physicians are must.
He said women can suffer specifically from heart diseases during and after pregnancy wherein functions of the heart are reduced.
“This disease is called Peripartum Cardiomyopathy. Most of such cases are reversible however should consult their cardiologist before planning for next pregnancy.”
Tak said smoking can also cause cardiac problems. He said there are some particular drugs which affect heart, one such drug that is cocaine.
“Cocaine—a recreational drug—and heart attacks have a relationship. But we haven’t seen such cases here. Drug users can suffer sudden heart attacks and their blood pressure gets high and it can cause death.”
He also said that coronary artery diseases and hypertension are on rise but claimed that the mortality has shown a decrease.
According to WHO, 17.7 million die each year from CVDs, an estimated 31 percent of all the deaths worldwide. 80 % of all CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, while 75% of CVD deaths occur in middle and low-income countries.
According to doctors unless preventive measures are adopted various treatments and medicines may not prove effective.
"Identifying those at high risk of CVDs and ensuring they receive proper treatment can prevent deaths. Access to essential NCD medicines and basic health technologies care facilities in all primary health care facilities is essential to ensure that those in need receive treatment and counseling," they said.
