SED organizes live telecast of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’ by PM in schools

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 30:
The School Education Department organized live telecast of “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0” in government schools by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
An official said that this programme will be of immense help motivating and inspirational for the students, parents and teachers in view of upcoming board exams in Jammu division.
Nearly 3000 middle and higher secondary schools of Jammu division listened to this live telecast while primary schools also participated.
The schools that participated included GBHSS Gandhi Nagar Jammu, GHSS Chhani Himmat, SRML HSS Jammu, GHSS Jhiri, GHSS Chowki chowra, GHSS Plassi, GGHSS Bazar Qasaban, HSS Mahanpur, GHS Chak Largan, GHSS rehal, GHSS Akhnoor, HS Damote Rajouri, HSS Peeri Rajouri,HS Sagote Rajouri, GGHSS KATHUA,HSS NAGARI, HSS PARNALA, HSS NAGROTA GUJROO, HSS KEERIAN, HSS BASOHLI, HSS JAKHBAR, MS CHACK SHEIKHAN,HSS KATHERA,HSS BUDHI, HSS Kootah.
Jammu and Kashmir Knowledge Network (JKKN) facilitated this program by informing all ICT/CAL schools of Jammu Division.
Pertinently, counselling cells have been constituted at different levels which are undertaking different programmes on examination stress management as per the calendar issued by counselling cell DSEJ, the official added.