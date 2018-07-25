Secy YS&S, Secretary Information interact with Pencak Silat camp participants

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 24:
Secretary Youth Services & Sports Mohammad Javid Khan and Secretary Information Sarmad Hafeez today interacted with the participants of Pencak Silat National Coaching camp here at Indoor Sports complex.
The 45-day coaching camp is being organized by Indian Pencak Silat Federation under the aegis of Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India, and Indian Olympic Association.
Secretary Youth Services & Sports and Secretary Information were briefed that around 60 athletes from 16 different states of the country are taking part in the camp, of which 22 participants shall be shortlisted to participate in 18th Asian Games to be held in Jakarta Indonesia.
They were also informed that 2 international coaches have been hired to train the participants.
On the occasion, a demo was also performed by the participants showcasing their martial art skills which were highly applauded by the visiting dignitaries.
While interacting with the participants, both the dignitaries said that the event was a great example of how sports can bring people from diverse backgrounds and places together.
They said that taking part in sports imbibe team spirit and discipline which is a must for the progress and prosperity of any society. “Sports activities teach unity and play an important role in inculcating the spirit of hard work and dedication,” they added.
It was said that various measures are being taken to promote sports in the state to channelize the energy of youth towards positive and creating activities.
On the occasion, both the dignitaries wished the participants best of luck and hoped that they would bring laurels for the country in the upcoming Asian Games.
They also appreciated the efforts of J&K Sports Council for providing facilities to the camp participants.
The national coaching camp commenced here on July 01 and would conclude on August 15, 2018.
Joint Secretary Sports Council N A Bhat, Senior Member Sports Council Prof B A Shah, Secretary General Indian Pencak Silat Federation Hameed Yaseen and other concerned were also present on the occasion.