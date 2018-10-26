Secy YSS praises Baramulla youth for making it to national Volleyball team

Srinagar, Oct 25:
Secretary, Youth Service and Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafeez, today hailed praise on Baramulla Volleyball player for getting selected in the national volleyball team.
The Secretary praised the player at the award ceremony of State Volleyball Championship held here at Polo Ground.
The Championship was organized by Youth Service & Sports Council under the aegis of Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK).
Congratulating the Baramulla Volleyball player Shabir Ahmed Baramulla for making a place in Indian Volleyball Camp, the Secretary Sarmand Hafeez hoped that more youngsters will participate in the sports at various levels and make a mark for themselves.
He encouraged the youth to actively participate in various sports competitions and hoped that some of the players will find places in the State and National teams in the future as well.
The Secretary expressed happiness to see boys and girls giving their best to the game and said that the closely contested finals will serve as an inspiration to budding volleyball players of the state.
Referring to the presence of a huge audience of sports lovers in the ground, the Secretary said that the presence of a good number of spectators depicts societal involvement in the sports.
District Baramulla Boys and Jammu girls teams lifted State Volleyball Championship in boys and girls categories respectively.
In the end, Hafeez presented winners and runners-up trophies among the players, besides giving away outstanding performance in the game awards to other players.