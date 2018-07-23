Secy Water Works

Dear Editor,
Through Rising Kashmir we want to convey a message to Secretary PHE Water Works. We are the residence of Motyar, Pandit Pora, Rainwari and have been facing acute shortage of drinking water. In this regard we had appealed to executive engineer water works division Srinagar for providing water supply to the area. On June 22, 2017 the office of executive engineer water works division Srinagar approved the laying and fitting of water pipes for the supply of drinking water to the area which involved road digging which was objected to by R&B division 1st Srinagar thereby depriving the residents of the area of uninterrupted water supply. The R&B objected to road digging due to want of funds from Water Works department. The case has been pending for last two years and no headway has been made due to the non-cooperation of the two departments. As a result our problem of acute water shortage continues to this day. It is earnestly requested that PHE department may take up the issue with R&B department and provide them funds for which estimate was also done and lay the water pipes so that the residents of the area are fed with uninterrupted water supply.
Residents
Panditpora, Motyar Rainawari