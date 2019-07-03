Secy Tribal Affairs reviews functioning of Deptt

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Tribal Affairs, Abdul Majid Bhat, today convened a meeting to review the functioning of the Department here.

Director Tribal Affairs, Special Secretary Tribal Affairs, Deputy Director Tribal Affairs, and other officers attended the meeting.

Besides taking a detailed stock of Departmental functioning, the meeting discussed post-matriculation Scholarship for tribal students.

The Secretary directed the officers to inform the students about the scholarship scheme which has to be applied online on National Scholarship Portal.

The Director Tribal Affairs was directed to appoint Nodal Officers who will provide awareness regarding the online application of scholarship on NSP to tribal students.

Bhat also directed conduct of camps in all the Gujjar and Bakerwal hostels and educational institutions so that such students avail benefits of the Scholarship in DBT mode.

He also sought details of the scholarship/beneficiaries covered by the Department during the last three years.