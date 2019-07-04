About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secy Tribal Affairs inspects ongoing work on Tribal Research Institute

'Faqir Gujri to be developed as Cluster Tribal Model Village'

Secretary, Cooperatives and Tribal Affairs, Abdul Majeed Bhat, today inspected ongoing construction work on Tribal Research Institute (TRI) at Khimber Harwan here.
The project is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.82 crore and is spread over 25 Kanals of land.
The Institute shall have all the modern facilities and will consist of high-end computer lab, recreational and multipurpose hall besides nine classrooms and other related infrastructure.
The Secretary directed the executing agency to speed up the pace of work and complete the same within the stipulated time frame. He also asked them to use standard material for the project.
He also instructed for construction of boundary wall of the compound at an earliest. He asked the concerned for landscaping of the Institute compound.
Bhat directed the Director Tribal Affairs, Mushtaq Ahmad to prepare a plan for construction of Tribal Guest House and Museum on the premises of the Institute and submit the same to the concerned quarters so that funds could be arranged for the purpose.
Later, the Secretary participated in an awareness camp organised by Tribal Affairs Department at Faqir Gujri Dhara.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that Faqir Gujri shall be developed as Cluster Tribal Model Village under Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Tribal Sub-Scheme (TSS). He said an amount of Rs 10 crore has been released for the purpose and directions have already been given to the concerned Departments to prepare plans for the development of the Village.
He said that several welfare schemes have been launched by the Centre and State Governments for uplift of the Tribal Populace “but need of the hour is to aware general masses about the schemes and programmes.” He directed the concerned Departments to aware Tribal population about schemes like Pre-Matric scholarships and other schemes, so that maximum lot can be benefitted.
The Secretary asked the concerned to take up construction work of Asthan Marg Road on priority under Cluster Tribal Model Village project.
Responding to the demands put forth by locals on occasion, the Secretary assured them that their genuine demands would be looked into in due time. He said that the matter of enhancement of scholarships has already been taken up with the Central Government for its consideration.
Later, the Secretary paid a visit to Government Middle School Faqir Gujri and gave on spot directions to the head of institution to display a list of alumni who have excelled in their respective fields which will act as inspiration for the present and future students of the institution.
Secretary Gujjar Bakarwal Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director Tribal Affairs Masooda Akhter, prominent citizens, a good number of students and other concerned officers participated in the awareness camp.

 

