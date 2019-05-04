About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secy Tourism, VC LAWDA tour Dal Lake

Review preparedness for ensuing tourism season, interact with houseboat owners

Commissioner/Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal and Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Sajad Hussain Ganaie Friday toured Dal Lake to review preparedness for the ensuing tourism season.
They also visited the houseboats on which bio-digesters have been installed by Housing and Urban Development Department on trial basis.
During their visit, they also interacted with the houseboat owners and Dal Dwellers and urged them to contribute in keeping the Dal Lake clean.
Commissioner Secretary Tourism said the Lake is not only important, as a tourist destination but is also the State’s identity, which needs to be preserved.
He also stated that it is the collectively responsibility of the Dal dwellers, houseboat owners and the Government to restore the pristine glory of the water body.
He said under Swachh Bharat Mission, the department of tourism has taken upon itself to tackle the sanitation issues in and around Dal Lake by finding a holistic solution to the issue.
“We have been working on waste management for past many years. We want to further improve on the quality of the waters of Dal and Nigeen Lake.”
Currently, there are over 900 registered houseboats whose eco-friendly waste management is very necessary.
A day earlier, Commissioner Secretary Tourism also held a separate meeting with Houseboat Owners at Directorate Office at TRC, Srinagar. He heard the houseboat owners patiently and assured them of facilitation for projection of the houseboats and the Lake as prime tourist attractions at national and international level.

Latest News

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

May 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

May 03 | Agencies
Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

May 03 | Junaid Kathju
NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

May 03 | Agencies
Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia

Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo

May 03 | PTI/AfP
Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s

Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly pol ...

May 03 | Agencies
Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Train service suspended in south Kashmir

May 03 | Agencies
National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

May 03 | Agencies
BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

May 03 | Agencies
Facebook bans

Facebook bans 'dangerous individuals' cited for hate speech

May 03 | PTI/AP
Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

May 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Burhan group

Shopian gunfight: Burhan group's Lateef tiger among 3 militants killed

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar

Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar's assets, impose travel ban

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Shopian village

Gunfight underway in Shopian village

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secy Tourism, VC LAWDA tour Dal Lake

Review preparedness for ensuing tourism season, interact with houseboat owners

              

Commissioner/Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal and Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Sajad Hussain Ganaie Friday toured Dal Lake to review preparedness for the ensuing tourism season.
They also visited the houseboats on which bio-digesters have been installed by Housing and Urban Development Department on trial basis.
During their visit, they also interacted with the houseboat owners and Dal Dwellers and urged them to contribute in keeping the Dal Lake clean.
Commissioner Secretary Tourism said the Lake is not only important, as a tourist destination but is also the State’s identity, which needs to be preserved.
He also stated that it is the collectively responsibility of the Dal dwellers, houseboat owners and the Government to restore the pristine glory of the water body.
He said under Swachh Bharat Mission, the department of tourism has taken upon itself to tackle the sanitation issues in and around Dal Lake by finding a holistic solution to the issue.
“We have been working on waste management for past many years. We want to further improve on the quality of the waters of Dal and Nigeen Lake.”
Currently, there are over 900 registered houseboats whose eco-friendly waste management is very necessary.
A day earlier, Commissioner Secretary Tourism also held a separate meeting with Houseboat Owners at Directorate Office at TRC, Srinagar. He heard the houseboat owners patiently and assured them of facilitation for projection of the houseboats and the Lake as prime tourist attractions at national and international level.

News From Rising Kashmir

;