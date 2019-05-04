Secy Tourism, VC LAWDA tour Dal Lake

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Review preparedness for ensuing tourism season, interact with houseboat owners

Commissioner/Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal and Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Sajad Hussain Ganaie Friday toured Dal Lake to review preparedness for the ensuing tourism season.

They also visited the houseboats on which bio-digesters have been installed by Housing and Urban Development Department on trial basis.

During their visit, they also interacted with the houseboat owners and Dal Dwellers and urged them to contribute in keeping the Dal Lake clean.

Commissioner Secretary Tourism said the Lake is not only important, as a tourist destination but is also the State’s identity, which needs to be preserved.

He also stated that it is the collectively responsibility of the Dal dwellers, houseboat owners and the Government to restore the pristine glory of the water body.

He said under Swachh Bharat Mission, the department of tourism has taken upon itself to tackle the sanitation issues in and around Dal Lake by finding a holistic solution to the issue.

“We have been working on waste management for past many years. We want to further improve on the quality of the waters of Dal and Nigeen Lake.”

Currently, there are over 900 registered houseboats whose eco-friendly waste management is very necessary.

A day earlier, Commissioner Secretary Tourism also held a separate meeting with Houseboat Owners at Directorate Office at TRC, Srinagar. He heard the houseboat owners patiently and assured them of facilitation for projection of the houseboats and the Lake as prime tourist attractions at national and international level.