Secy Tourism reviews progress on Rs 400 cr tourism projects under PMDP

ASI team to undertake fresh assessment of JK’s heritage sites
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 14:
Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal Friday chaired a meeting to discuss and deliberate upon the tourism projects worth over Rs 400 crores identified for phase II of Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP).
The meeting was held in the backdrop of a meeting scheduled for 20th September 2018 at Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.
During the meeting, it was discussed that projects have been identified under four themes of Eco, Heritage, Himalayan and Adventure Tourism. Reputed consultants who were present at the meeting gave a detailed power point presentation on the respective themes.
During the meeting, it was disclosed that projects worth more than Rs 400 crores have been identified under these themes and thrust has been laid on filling the critical gaps and strengthening the existing infrastructure to ensure world-class service to the domestic and Foreign tourists.
Managing Director, JKTDC, Asif Hamid Khan, Managing Director, JKCCC, Shamim Ahmad Wani, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Tassaduq Jeelani and other senior officers of the Tourism Development Authorities were present in the meeting.
Managing Director, JKTDC informed the participants about his meeting held with Joint Director General, ASI (Conservation) at New Delhi this week with particular reference to restoration works at Verinag.
The ASI authorities have agreed in principle to depute a team to J&K State for the fresh assessment of heritage sites.