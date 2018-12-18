Secy tourism reviews progress on Jammu ropeway project

Jammu, Dec 17:
Secretary to Government Tourism Department Rigzin Samphel on Monday visited the construction site of prestigious Jammu Ropeway Project and took stock of the progress of ongoing works.
Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Shamim Ahmad Wani along with General Manager JKSCCC, and other officers of JKSCCC accompanied the Secretary.
While reviewing the progress of ongoing work at Peerkho, the Secretary was informed that the work on Jammu Ropeway Project is in full swing. The splicing of the main rope of Section I (Mahamaya to Peerkho) has been completed by foreign expert and the pre-commissioning trial run of Section I will be started on December 18.
The secretary was briefed that the construction of other allied works at all the three stations are nearing completion, landscaping at Mahamaya and Peerkho is in progress, further Managing Director conveyed to Secretary Tourism that Executive Engg.(M&W) has been asked to complete all pending works by 31st December.
The work on creation of power sub-stations and laying of lines being carried out by PDD has been completed at all three stations.
He observed that this project would also go a long way in promotion of tourism in Jammu region, which would in turn give a fillip to the economy of the areas by way of generating ample job opportunities for the people related with tourist activities as well as the youth.
The ropeway from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya has 8 cabins and from Mahamaya to Peer Kho 14 cabins and the total number of towers in section 1(Peer Kho to Mahamaya) and section 2 (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are 9 and the critical components have all been imported. With regard to safety of project, all standard operating procedures have been adopted as per international norms.
The Secretary asked the officers to adopt a multipronged strategy to harness the tourism potential of the state and develop Jammu and Kashmir as a leading destination, adding that the tour and travel industry can again become the principal engine of the state’s economic growth. (KNS)