About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secy Tourism reviews preparations with snow safety officer for next winter season

 Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel Saturday held a detailed review meeting with snow safety officer Brian Newman at Directorate of Tourism office for the advance preparations of the next season’s management of ski resort Gulmarg.
Thousands of skiers visit ski resort Gulmarg during winter months that are prone to avalanches.
The official spokesperson said that the department has hired the services of the foreign expert Brian Newman who has an international experience of 35 seasons working on minimizing avalanche risks.
The spokesperson said that the department has utilized his expertise since 2007 to oversee snow safety measures, organise ski patrol and search and rescue operations within the Gulmarg ski region with the help of local police and military.
Newman also provides daily avalanche advisories and hosts weekly avalanche awareness talk to apprise the skiers about the avalanche risk and measures to be taken for their safe skiing.
The ski patrol team conducted numerous rescue operations on higher reaches making this season the incident-free.
Secretary Tourism said they have hired expert services to author guidelines and standard operating procedures for continued safe operation of Gulmarg ski resort during winter months.
“Highly professional skiers from across the globe visit Gulmarg who need to be given regular advisories on snow avalanches. In order to make skiing safe for them, the avalanche-prone areas are mitigated for the safety of the skiers. It is our responsibility that every skier enjoys safe skiing with the backing of a readily available rescue team,” he said.
The department will also be procuring equipment and making other necessary arrangements in advance ahead next winter season.
The meeting was attended by Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Deputy Director Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director Registration Syed Shabir, Deputy Director Publicity Reyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Recreation Mohammad Sarfaraz, CEO Gulmarg Syed Hanif Balki, Assistant Director Gulmarg Nasir Mahmood besides other senior officers of the department.

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secy Tourism reviews preparations with snow safety officer for next winter season

              

 Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel Saturday held a detailed review meeting with snow safety officer Brian Newman at Directorate of Tourism office for the advance preparations of the next season’s management of ski resort Gulmarg.
Thousands of skiers visit ski resort Gulmarg during winter months that are prone to avalanches.
The official spokesperson said that the department has hired the services of the foreign expert Brian Newman who has an international experience of 35 seasons working on minimizing avalanche risks.
The spokesperson said that the department has utilized his expertise since 2007 to oversee snow safety measures, organise ski patrol and search and rescue operations within the Gulmarg ski region with the help of local police and military.
Newman also provides daily avalanche advisories and hosts weekly avalanche awareness talk to apprise the skiers about the avalanche risk and measures to be taken for their safe skiing.
The ski patrol team conducted numerous rescue operations on higher reaches making this season the incident-free.
Secretary Tourism said they have hired expert services to author guidelines and standard operating procedures for continued safe operation of Gulmarg ski resort during winter months.
“Highly professional skiers from across the globe visit Gulmarg who need to be given regular advisories on snow avalanches. In order to make skiing safe for them, the avalanche-prone areas are mitigated for the safety of the skiers. It is our responsibility that every skier enjoys safe skiing with the backing of a readily available rescue team,” he said.
The department will also be procuring equipment and making other necessary arrangements in advance ahead next winter season.
The meeting was attended by Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Deputy Director Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director Registration Syed Shabir, Deputy Director Publicity Reyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Recreation Mohammad Sarfaraz, CEO Gulmarg Syed Hanif Balki, Assistant Director Gulmarg Nasir Mahmood besides other senior officers of the department.

News From Rising Kashmir

;