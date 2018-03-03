Secy Tourism reviews developmental works at Manasbal,Yousmarg, Doodpathri

Asks CEOs take responsibility for waste management, check illegal constructions, maintain assets
Srinagar, March 2:
Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez Friday convened a review meeting of the centrally sponsored schemes of developmental projects at Manasbal, Yousmarg and Doodpathri development authorities.
The CEOs of the concerned development authorities who were present on the occasion gave the detailed information of the asset creations at their respective resorts.
Secretary Tourism while reviewing the developmental projects stressed on waste management, prevention of illegal constructions and operation maintenance of existing and the new infrastructure.
Sarmad Hafeez asked the CEOs of the Development Authorities to make the proper assessment of waste generation, proper mechanisms of its segregation and disposal. He said the officers are responsible for proper disposal of the liquid and solid waste from each areas after creating infrastructure.
Secretary Tourism also gave strict instruction to the CEOs on checking the illegal constructions which, he said, causes permanent damage to the resort.
He said the development authorities should set examples in keeping the resorts clean so that service providers and the visitors would take cue and take responsibilities for maintaining the cleanliness.
While laying emphasis on maintaining the assets, Secretary Tourism said after creating the infrastructure, they are not absolved of providing better services for making the facility successful.
“We are not here to create and control the assets but we have responsibility to make them successful. The assets created should serve the purpose for which they have been developed and should provide beautiful experiences to the visitors,” he said.
The meeting also discussed creation of separate bicycle tracks at the resorts so that visitors can take ride and enjoy the beauty.
While seeking coordination and cooperation among departments, he asked them to stick to the deadlines for the completion of the projects so that tangible results are achieved on the ground. He also stressed upon concerned officials to work in synergy and zeal and improve inter-departmental communication.
