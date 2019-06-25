About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 25, 2019

Secy Tourism inspects facilities for Amarnath yatris via Baltal

 Commissioner Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal Monday visited Baltal base camp to take the stock of the preparations and the facilities put in place for the smooth conduct of annual Amarnath Yatra via Sonmarg route.
Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad, Sonmarg Development Authority Exen Syed Altaf, Tourist Officer Sonmarg G M Hajjam besides representatives from BSNL, R&B, PDD departments accompanied him during the visit.
He inspected the shelter sheds and public conveniences set up for for the convenience of the pilgrims.
He was informed that 30 sheds have been set up for the Yatris on the Pahalgam - Chandanwari – Holy Cave – Baltal – Sonmarg track.
He directed the officials to ensure all arrangements and logistics are put in place well in time before the commencement of the Yatra on 01 July 2019
Commissioner Secretary who is also the nodal officer for the Amarnath Yatra inspected various spots identified for the construction of wayside facilities, cafeterias on Srinagar – Sonmarg road.
A day earlier on Sunday, Commissioner Secretary visited Chandanwari and Betaab Valley in Pahalgam to oversee the arrangements for the yatris.

