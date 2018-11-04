Secy Social Welfare inspects visits Super Bazaar Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 3:
The Secretary of Social Welfare and Cooperatives Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone on Saturday inspected Cooperative Super Bazar Srinagar, wherein he reviewed its working and directed for modernizing the major general store for sustained growth.
He directed for its immediate upkeep and modernization so as to make it a favourite consumer destination where quality products are available to the consumers under one roof that too in the heart of the city.
He directed for its diversification to ensure availability of all the daily needs of the household and institutional consumers. “Computerized billing must be introduced for transparency and facilitation alongside renovation within this financial year,” he said.
He was informed that during the last financial year, the super bazaar earned a net profit of 35.71 lacs with sales of 1210.30 lacs. During the current year till date, the net profit of 19.19 lacs and sales of 746 lacs have been recorded. He said that the unit has the potential to do far better and urged the management to work with more dedication and proactive approach.
Registrar cooperatives A R Ghasi accompanied the secretary during the visit. He was asked to regularly monitor the functioning of the unit and assist in all possible ways for its growth.